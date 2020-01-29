Cayuga County unemployment climbs for fifth straight month

Cayuga County's labor market showed continued signs of slowing down last month, according to the latest data from the state.

Figures released Tuesday by the state Department of Labor put Cayuga County's unemployment rate at 4.7% in December, up from 4.3% in the same month of 2018. The figure marked the fifth straight month of a year-over-year jobless rate increase in the county, and the size of this increase was the largest during that time span.

The county rate was also well above the national (3.4%) and state (3.7%) rates for December. The figures were not adjusted for typical seasonal variations, which is why comparisons with the same month in the prior year are the best indicator of how the job market is trending.

Driving the Cayuga County rate was both a decrease in the number of employed residents and an increase in unemployed residents. Employment stood at 34,000 people, down 600 from a year ago. Unemployment grew by 100 people to 1,700.

Cayuga County's December unemployment rate ranked 34th lowest of 62 counties throughout the state. At 2.7%, Queens County had the lowest rate in New York state while Hamilton County's 9.2% mark was the largest.