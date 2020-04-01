Cayuga County unemployment dipped ahead of COVID-19 shutdowns

New York state's monthly labor market reports are what is known in economics as a "lagging indicator" because the data reflect a snapshot of the economy from a month earlier. The reports released this week by the state Department of Labor certainly illustrate a job market that has fundamentally changed since the month they reflect.

A report released Tuesday put the Cayuga County unemployment rate at 5.1% in February, which was down from 5.3% in the same month of 2019. The local rate was considerably higher than both the statewide mark of 3.9% and the national rate of 3.8%. Those figures do not reflect typical seasonal fluctuations.

Cayuga County's lower rate came with a smaller labor force. The number of employed residents dropped by 300 to 33,900. Unemployed residents also went down, though, from 1,900 to 1,800.

The Cayuga County February jobless rate ranked 35th lowest out of 62 counties in the state. New York and Queens counties were lowest at 3.0%, while Hamilton County's 8.7% was the largest.

In a separate report issued last week, the labor department said employers in Cayuga County filled 24,500 nonfarm jobs in February. That was a decrease of 500 positions, including 400 in the private sector.