Cayuga County unemployment drops sharply, but labor force shrinks

The latest jobs report from the state Department of Labor shows a Cayuga County labor market that's grown considerably in 12 months, but also reflects an overall smaller workforce.

The county's April unemployment rate was 5.4%, far below the record high mark of 16.6% a year earlier. April 2020 was the first full month in which New York labor statistics reflected the COVID-19 economic collapse.

Cayuga County residents who were employed last month totaled 31,800, an annual increase of 3,600. The number of unemployed residents dropped from 5,600 to 1,800.

While both of those figures reflect a much stronger job market, they also mean the labor force in Cayuga County, which is the total number of residents working or actively seeking work, has shrunk by 200 people to 33,900.

Prior to 2020, the county's April jobless rate was last at or above 5.4% in 2015. It had been above that level from 2009 through 2015.

Among New York's 62 counties, Cayuga County April unemployment ranked 23rd lowest in New York state. It was well below the state average of 7.8% and slightly under the national rate of 5.7%.