Cayuga County unemployment falls below national, state levels

The labor market continued to show signs of improvement last month in Cayuga County, dropping to its lowest jobless rate since the coronavirus pandemic began but still well above where it was a year ago.

The state Department of Labor on Tuesday reported that Cayuga County's September unemployment rate was 5.3%, down from 9.0% in August but above the September 2019 rate of 3.6%. The rate was the highest for a September since 2013, when it reached 6.5%.

Cayuga County's monthly unemployment rate was below both the national (7.7%) and state (9.4%) rates, using figures that were not adjusted for seasonal fluctuations.

Compared with the same month a year ago, the number of employed residents in the county dropped by 1,400 to 33,500, while unemployed residents increased by 600 to 1,900.

Cayuga County's September jobless rate ranked 29th out of 62 New York state counties. Hamilton County (4.0) had the lowest mark while Bronx County (18.8%) was highest.