For the second straight month, the jobless rate in Cayuga County went up from the previous year.
The state Department of Labor this week released September data that put Cayuga County's unemployment rate at 3.6%, up from 3.5% in September 2018. The August rate had also experienced a 10th of a percentage point annual growth. Prior to that, the monthly rate had been lower for 24 consecutive months.
The Cayuga County September rate was below the statewide rate of 3.7% but above the national rate of 3.3%. Those figures were not adjusted for typical seasonal fluctuations.
The number of employed Cayuga County residents grew by 200 to 34,800 last month, but the number of unemployed also went higher, from 1,200 to 1,300.
Cayuga County's monthly rate was 23rd lowest out of 62 New York state counties. Columbia County (2.8%) had the smallest rate while Bronx County (5.1%) had the largest.
In a separate report issued last week, the labor department said that employers within Cayuga County filled 25,100 nonfarm jobs in September. That represented an annual decrease of 500 jobs. Private sector jobs accounted for all of the losses, dropping from 19,700 to 19,200.