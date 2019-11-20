Cayuga County unemployment climbed in October, marking three consecutive months of year-over-over jobless rate increases.
The county's October 2019 unemployment rate was 3.8%, up from 3.5% in the same month a year ago, according new data from the state Department of Labor. The county rate was lower than the statewide rate of 3.9% but above the national rate of 3.3%. Those figures were not adjusted for seasonal fluctuations.
After more than a year of annual jobless rate decreases, October continued the trend of climbing unemployment in Cayuga County. Historically, though, the 3.8% rate is among the lowest on record for any October. Prior to 2018, the most recent previous time the local rate for October fell below 4.0% was in 2007.
The number of Cayuga County residents employed last month dropped by 300 to 34,200, while the unemployed total was up by 100 to 1,300.
The county's October rate ranked 31st lowest out of 62 New York state counties. Columbia County's 2.8% mark was lowest while Bronx County, at 5.6%, represented the highest.
In a separate report issued last week, the labor department said that employers in Cayuga County filled 25,300 jobs in October, which matched the total posted a year ago. Private sector jobs dipped by 100 to 19,300, while government positions increased by 100.