Cayuga County unemployment rate remains higher

The January jobless rate in Cayuga County was well above the level from a year ago, but it was considerably lower than the New York state average.

New data this week from the state Department of Labor put the county unemployment rate at 6.9%, compared with 5.1% for January 2020. The statewide average rate was 9.4%, and the national rate was 6.8%. Those figures were not seasonally adjusted.

Cayuga County's annual unemployment rate growth came from a combination of fewer employed residents (down 800 to 33,100) and more unemployed residents (up 600 to 2,500).

The 6.9% jobless rate was Cayuga County's highest for January since 2014, when it was reported at 7.6%. Out of 62 counties in New York state, the county's January 2021 rate ranked 31st lowest. Saratoga County had the lowest rate at 5.3%, with Bronx County's 17.7% mark ranking highest.

In a separate report issued last week, the labor department said that employers in Cayuga County filled 23,100 non-farm jobs in January, a yearly decrease of 1,500 position.

Private sector job losses totaled 1,200, and government jobs dropped by 300. The industry suffering the biggest losses was leisure and hospitality, with 400 fewer positions filled in January.

