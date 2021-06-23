Cayuga County unemployment remains lower, as does labor force size

Cayuga County's May unemployment rate was well below the inflated levels of a year ago, and it was also lower than the state and national averages.

Figures released this week by the state Department of Labor put the Cayuga County jobless rate last month at 4.7%, down from 11.5% in May 2020, when many of the economic shutdowns caused by COVID-19 were still in effect.

The county's current rate is also below both the national (5.5%) and New York state (6.9%) marks. Those figures were not adjusted for typical seasonal fluctuations.

Cayuga County's rate resulted from an increase in the number of employed residents, which grew by 1,700 to 32,200, and a decrease in unemployed residents, which dropped 2,400 to 1,600.

The total labor force, at 33,800, is the second lowest figure on record dating back to 1990. The lowest was in April when it dipped to 33,700. Residents are counted in the labor force when they are employed or actively seeking a job.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Cayuga County May jobless rate was tied for 29th lowest out of 62 counties in New York state. Yates County (3.5%) had the smallest rate while Bronx County (13.5%) had the largest.