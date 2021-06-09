Cayuga County winery recognized for perseverance during the pandemic

Colloca Estate Winery was among several Cayuga County business that were recently recognized by the Cayuga County Convention and Visitors Bureau with their Perseverance Award recognizing the winery’s investment in the craft beverage industry through the pandemic.

Chris and Mindy Colloca, owners of the winery, said they honored with the distinction.

“We’re proud to receive this recognition for the hard work it took to get through this last year. But it’s really our team that deserves the award,” the Colloca's said in a news release. “Their dedication and loyalty were the key to the perseverance it took to make it through these difficult times."

Other award winners in the industry included Prison City Brewing, Owasco Lake Brewing, Aurora Brewing, Lunkenheimer Brewing, and Quarry Ridge Winery.

The news release said that supporting local businesses is important for the CCCVB, as is reflected in the partners chosen for creation of the Perseverance Awards. Auburn Leatherworks was selected to make the award coaster from crafted leather, Nash’s Framing and Art framed the awards, and Cayuga County native David Owens designed the logo.

To learn more about the Colloca wines, restaurants and event center, visit collocawines.com.

