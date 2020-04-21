Cayuga County's March jobless rate climbs to 5.4%

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

In the first jobs report that shows some — but not all — of the impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on the local labor market, the state on Tuesday said Cayuga County's unemployment rate increased to 5.4% in March.

The rate was up from 4.9% in the same month from a year ago. Both the statewide (4.4%) and national (4.5%) rates were also up from prior-year levels. The figures were not adjusted for typical seasonal fluctuations, although the COVID-19 outbreak made March anything but normal.

Cayuga County's March unemployment rate was higher than the 5.1% mark reported for February, an increase that typically does not happen between those two months. A year ago, the March rate dropped 0.4 percentage points from February.

An even more dire April report is likely. In its press release Tuesday, the state Department of Labor said the data for the March unemployment report was collected before the full impact of coronavirus-related closures took effect.

"In addition, data collection rates were lower than normal due to coronavirus-related challenges," the agency said. "As a result, the scope of coronavirus-related unemployment from March is not fully reflected in these figures."