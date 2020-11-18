Cayuga Economic Development Agency hires specialist

The Cayuga Economic Development Agency has announced the hiring of Meg Goloub as its new business development specialist.

Goloub, of Ledyard, will work with entrepreneurs and small businesses to develop strategies for growth and adaptability. She will also help connect businesses with resources and programs for education, development and funding. The goal of making those connections is continuing the growth of Cayuga County's vibrant small business community, CEDA said in a news release.

Goloub and her husband, Ivan, relocated to Ledyard from Philadelphia in 2010. She has spent her career working in business management, focusing on administration, supply chain and infrastructure.

For more information on the agency, visit cayugaeda.org or call (315) 252-3500.

