 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cayuga Economic Development Agency hires specialist
ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

Cayuga Economic Development Agency hires specialist

{{featured_button_text}}
Meg Goloub

Meg Goloub

 Provided

The Cayuga Economic Development Agency has announced the hiring of Meg Goloub as its new business development specialist.

Goloub, of Ledyard, will work with entrepreneurs and small businesses to develop strategies for growth and adaptability. She will also help connect businesses with resources and programs for education, development and funding. The goal of making those connections is continuing the growth of Cayuga County's vibrant small business community, CEDA said in a news release.

Goloub and her husband, Ivan, relocated to Ledyard from Philadelphia in 2010. She has spent her career working in business management, focusing on administration, supply chain and infrastructure.

For more information on the agency, visit cayugaeda.org or call (315) 252-3500.

0
0
0
0
0

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Kids visit Santa with face masks, plastic shields

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News