Cayuga Works Career Center in Auburn reopens for in-office services

The Cayuga Works Career Center in Auburn reopened its office to the public this week, but by appointment only.

The center, based at Cayuga Community College, offers employment and training services to employers and vocational planning, career counseling and skills training for people seeking work.

Services will still be available remotely Monday through Friday but the office reopened Tuesday, Oct. 20, to assist job seekers and businesses in person. Appointments will be available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. by calling (315) 253-1590. No walk-ins will be permitted.

Visitors to the 99 Franklin St. office will be required to show ID to be admitted and will be screened and temperatures will be taken upon entering the Career Center.

Customers will also be required to wear a mask and social distancing must be adhered to at all times. No guests, visitors or children will be allowed.

The career center said that if a customer is unwilling to wear a mask, they will be served remotely by telephone, email or other virtual means.