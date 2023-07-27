Over the course of the last year, since I joined the Cayuga Economic Development Agency last July, there have been a number of changes and developments within our organization, Cayuga County and central New York. These developments include a change in CEDA staff, new project expansions, investments and grant awards whilst navigating turbulent market conditions. Given the incredible news that has arrived in our region, we are now, more than ever, engaged with our partners and the community to meet this moment in our county’s history.

When it became public in October of Micron’s historic and generational investment, we immediately began working with our key partners to organize and strategize our collective efforts. Through Cayuga County, the city of Auburn, our agency partners and other local leaders, we have set up various committees to address key activities concerning workforce development, energy, housing and site selection, as led by a steering committee (stay tuned for a page on our website of these committees). While these efforts were initially set up to address Micron, all committee members have taken the position that this was the catalyst needed for our many partners to come together to formulate a more robust approach for the county’s overall prosperity. Each committee is focused on ensuring that Cayuga County, its existing businesses and its residents benefit from our collective work. Legislative Chairman David Gould’s leadership in driving the formation of these committees will have a lasting impact.

Outside of the efforts and interest surrounding Micron, Cayuga County has had its own exciting developments over the last year:

• To name a few, Cayuga Milk Ingredients intends a massive expansion project, which will invest over $180 million and employ over 90 new full-time positions. Part of making this project possible was the Cayuga County Industrial Development Agency, which was awarded an Economic Development Administration grant of over $1 million to fund a new sewer for the Aurelius Industrial Park. The project, having been worked on for some time, is looking to begin immediately. This is an exciting development to see come to fruition.

• Construction began last year for a multi-million dollar cancer treatment center, located in the city of Auburn, which will provide a much-needed service for our residents, also made possible through CCIDA.

• Combgrown Mead, which recently opened, provides a unique offering of mead beverages, and a great new attraction to our area, through assistance provided by the city of Auburn.

Other notable and transformative developments have included the New York Forward grant awarded to the village of Moravia, and the Restore New York grant awarded to the city of Auburn. Each of these awards highlights the incredible work of our agency partners and local leaders, as they continue a trend of revitalization and economic development. CEDA is proud to have played a role in helping to support these important projects and developments through the staffing we provide to the Auburn and Cayuga IDAs, coordinating support with our local partners for Cayuga County and the city of Auburn, marketing outreach, technical analysis and more.

CEDA itself has gone through changes in both staff and leadership over the last couple of years, bringing about some honest critique and feedback for our organization to consider. As our team has come together, we have placed a more dedicated focus on increasing engagement, visibility and communication with our stakeholders and the community at large. Staff have toured throughout the county to meet with local leaders and business owners to discuss CEDA’s free and confidential services and spread awareness.

In March, we welcomed the return of our annual Economic Forecast Luncheon, with guest speaker and Auburn native William Fulton. This well-attended event discussed our accomplishments over 2022, ongoing challenges and opportunities within Cayuga County, and our goals moving forward.

In June, we launched a new initiative called "CEDA Sparks." This free and virtual series is designed to engage, educate and empower business owners and stakeholders, bringing relevant topics in bite-size pieces and in a recorded format to revisit at any time. Registration is easily done by visiting our website, and our next episode will take place via Zoom at 9:15 a.m. Friday, Aug. 11. The topic will be focused on NYSEG/RG&E commercial and industrial rebate programs. Our guest is Bob Haak, energy advisor with Franklin Energy, who will lead the discussion on eligible projects, guidelines, limitations and more.

These items are just some of the highlights of what has occurred over the last year. There are many more than these alone, and certainly more to come. As a lifelong resident of Cayuga County, I have been never been as optimistic for the future of our community as I am now. We are poised for incredible growth and renewal, not seen since the days of the Erie Canal. I look forward to what this next year will bring and what we can and will accomplish.