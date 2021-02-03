CenterState CEO launches new online resources

CenterState CEO has created a new website offering a series of comprehensive diversity, equity and inclusion tools for central New York businesses, organizations and individuals and is asking leaders to take a Business Equity Pledge.

According to a news release, the site, CenterStateCEOEquity.com, developed by CenterState CEO and sponsored by Berkshire Bank, offers assessment tools and educational resources to support organizations in their efforts to address racial equity in their workplaces, the community and beyond.

“We know that many companies are taking a closer look at how to develop internal and external strategies for building more inclusive and equitable workplaces,” said Dr. Juhanna Rogers, vice president of racial equity and social impact at CenterState CEO. “To ensure true impact, it is critical for organizations to equip themselves with the knowledge and tools, supported by research and equity principles, to affect positive, long-term change."