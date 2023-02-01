CenterState CEO launches podcast series spotlighting central New York

A central New York economic development group has started a podcast series to help spread its message.

CenterState CEO launched Talk CNY last week. According to a news release, the new semimonthly podcast series will share the latest news and information on topics ranging from community and workforce development, to policy, and innovation. It will feature leaders from across Central New York to shine a spotlight on the growth and opportunities happening in the region.

The first episode, The Central New York Economy in 2023, features an extended length conversation with CenterState CEO President Rob Simpson who shares his thoughts on the regional economy, the optimism expressed by local businesses leaders, and how the Micron effect creates and imperative to take a long-term outlook.

The series will be available on all major podcast platforms, on CenterState CEO’s website and its member platform, Click. Additional business focused podcasts will go direct to the Click resource channel for members and businesses to access. Click is CenterState CEO's interactive digital chamber solution where members connect, learn and receive support.

“After each episode listeners can join us on Click to chat about the topics and speakers, and get additional relevant resources,” Andrew Fish, CenterState CEO senior vice president of Member and Business Experience, said in a statement “We know Talk CNY will be an incredible resource for the community and help showcase the work of CenterState CEO and its members. We are excited for people to listen and have this kind of front row access to all of the incredible things happening in the community.”