Central New York accounting firm promotes two Auburn employees
Central New York accounting firm promotes two Auburn employees

A pair of Auburn residents have earned promotions at the central New York public accounting firm Dermody, Burke & Brown CPAs LLC.

Nick Marinelli has been been promoted to audit and accounting senior associate, while Amie Vanderpool has been named tax senior manager, according to company press release.

Nick Marinelli

Nick Marinelli
Amie Vanderpool

Amie Vanderpool

Marinelli received a bachelor of science degree in accounting from the State University of New York at Oswego, and is working to finish the certification process to earn his designation as a certified public accountant. 

Vanderpool has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Le Moyne College. She is the chair of the New York State Society of Certified Public Accountants Career Opportunities in the Accounting Profession Program, a member of the NYSSCPA Nextgen Syracuse Chapter and a member of the NYSSCPA and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the new release said.

Dermody, Burke & Brown has offices in Auburn, Syracuse, Rome and New Hartford.

