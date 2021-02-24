Central New York center starts online carpentry program

SUNY Syracuse Education Opportunity Center is set to offer a remote learning tool for students pursuing educational opportunities in carpentry.
The North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters announced this week that EOC will begin using the Career Connections Learning Management System, developed by the Carpenters International Training Fund, to teach basic and intermediate carpentry skills and site safety, preparing people for job placement in commercial and residential construction.
“Career Connections is a program that provides an in-depth education of the trades. With Career Connections LMS, students and educators have access to the same instruction and lessons via remote learning without missing any of the vital training they’d receive in-person,” Career Connections Outreach Specialist, North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters Tom Iorizzo said in a news release. “We are thrilled to share this program with Syracuse EOC to expand the reach of our carpentry program and to ensure students in Central New York have access to a robust carpentry education.”
The SUNY EOCs are a system of educational enterprises that serve eligible adult learners. Syracuse EOC, administered at Morrisville State College, delivers comprehensive, community-based academic and workforce development programs and support services that lead to enhanced employment opportunities.
The NASRCC announced the launch of Career Connections LMS at the start of the 2020-21 school year in New York as part of the union’s commitment to using technology to build a membership ready for future challenges and opportunities.
For more information on Career Connections LMS, visit nasctf.org/career-connections.