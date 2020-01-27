Cherry juice company closing Ontario County plant

GENEVA — Ontario County’s longtime economic developer was clearly disappointed upon hearing that one of the nation’s largest producers of tart cherry juice would be shutting down its Geneva manufacturing plant soon.

“I’m surprised and disappointed ... but I’m also a realist,” Mike Manikowski said Friday after Cheribundi announced its juice will be made in Michigan by another company. “This is a trend for this type of product. It might be something I would do if I was in their shoes.”

The Geneva plant is in the former Tops supermarket building off Route 14A. In a press release, officials said Cheribundi will be closing part of the plant next week and transition manufacturing to Shelby, Michigan, where processing will be contracted to an unnamed major manufacturing company.

Cheribundi has operated out of Geneva for more than 10 years, first at the Tech Farm off County Road 6 before moving to Route 14A in late 2016. It uses tart cherries from New York — most from Wayne County — and Michigan.

Mike Hagan, Cheribundi’s chief executive officer, said over the past several years the company has identified significant supply chain inefficiencies and expenses that justified a change from self-manufacturing to contracting.