Churchill Downs acquires del Lago Resort & Casino as part of $2.4B deal

Churchill Downs Incorporated, a gaming company that owns the Kentucky Derby and casinos in nine states, has reached a $2.4 billion agreement to buy "substantially all" of Peninsula Pacific Entertainment's assets, including del Lago Resort & Casino in Seneca County.

The transaction also includes the acquisition of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Sioux City, Iowa, Colonial Downs Racetrack in New Kent County, Virginia, and six Rosie's Gaming Emporium facilities in Virginia.

Churchill Downs can also develop up to five more racing entertainment venues in Virginia and will get the rights to build a gaming resort dubbed the "Dumfries Project" in northern Virginia.

"This unique set of assets expands our geographic footprint and provides additional scale," said Bill Carstanjen, CEO of Churchill Downs Incorporated. "(Peninsula Pacific) has done an exceptional job developing and managing this collection of assets, which we are very excited to acquire and plan to strategically grow in the years ahead."

The New York State Gaming Commission, along with gaming commissions in Iowa and Virginia, must approve the agreement. Churchill Downs Incorporate expects the transaction to close by the end of this year.

For del Lago, it's the second ownership change since the casino opened in February 2017. Wilmorite, a Rochester-area real estate development firm, and Peninsula Pacific were co-owners of the resort. In 2019, Wilmorite sold its shares to Peninsula Pacific.

Del Lago is one of four commercial casinos that opened in New York within the last five-plus years. The 96,000-square-foot casino features 1,700 slot machines and 80 table games. The facility also has a 205-room hotel, nine restaurants and bars, the 6,000-square-foot DraftKings Sportsbook and a 2,400-seat entertainment venue.

Through the first 10 months of the 2021-22 fiscal year, which ends on March 31, del Lago has generated $134.3 million in gross gaming revenue. Casinos pay a 37% tax on slot machine revenue and 10% on revenue from sports wagering and table games.

