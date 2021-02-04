Community FEAST: Auburn couple starting food manufacturing business

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"New York, particularly central New York, is a bit of a food basket," Fran said. "This region lends itself well to food businesses."

The Daloias met with several programs, including the Auburn chapter of SCORE, the Cayuga Economic Development Agency and Cornell University's AgriTech food and agriculture research center. Those meetings led the Daloias to realize FEAST Kitchen could fill a gap in the food supply chain. Most similar businesses are located on the West Coast or Midwest, they said, leaving the East Coast in need.

But making artisanal plant-based purees also met a few other needs the Daloias had for their new business.

A manufacturing business has more room to grow than retail or food service, they said, and therefore it can offer more job opportunities to the public. Their purees are also healthy, both because they're plant-based and because they're frozen instead of processed with sodiums, acids or sugars. And the Daloias will be sourcing from the area's farmers, particularly smaller, family-owned ones, they said.

"People are more conscientious about what they're putting into their bodies, what they're feeding their kids, the businesses they patronize," Nick said. "We're trying to tap into all of that."