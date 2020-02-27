Concerns raised about plan to truck sewer sludge from NYC to Wayne County

BUTLER — State Assemblyman Brian Manktelow is joining a growing list of people concerned about a proposed composting facility for sewer sludge in a 30-acre gravel pit in this rural Wayne County town.

Tully Environmental of New York City is proposing to lease part of a gravel pit owned by Riccelli Enterprises for the processing of sludge from NYC.

The company said the byproduct of the wastewater treatment process would be mixed with wood chips and other materials and then trucked elsewhere for use as compost or fertilizer. The gravel pit is adjacent to Merrill Farms, a large dairy operation.

Manktelow, R-Lyons, noted in a news release issued Tuesday that residents have expressed concerns with the project.

"Several people have reached out to me regarding the Tully Environmental sludge processing plant," he said. "I have contacted Butler Town Supervisor David Spickerman about the matter, and he told me that he and the Town Board have many questions about the proposal. The people who live and operate businesses in the area are raising concerns and rightly so."

The proposal will be discussed at the Butler Town Board's March 9 meeting, which Tully Environmental officials are expected to attend.