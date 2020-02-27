Concerns raised about plan to truck sewer sludge from NYC to Wayne County

BUTLER — State Assemblyman Brian Manktelow is joining a growing list of people concerned about a proposed composting facility for sewer sludge in a 30-acre gravel pit in this rural Wayne County town.
Tully Environmental of New York City is proposing to lease part of a gravel pit owned by Riccelli Enterprises for the processing of sludge from NYC.
The company said the byproduct of the wastewater treatment process would be mixed with wood chips and other materials and then trucked elsewhere for use as compost or fertilizer. The gravel pit is adjacent to Merrill Farms, a large dairy operation.
Manktelow, R-Lyons, noted in a news release issued Tuesday that residents have expressed concerns with the project.
"Several people have reached out to me regarding the Tully Environmental sludge processing plant," he said. "I have contacted Butler Town Supervisor David Spickerman about the matter, and he told me that he and the Town Board have many questions about the proposal. The people who live and operate businesses in the area are raising concerns and rightly so."
The proposal will be discussed at the Butler Town Board's March 9 meeting, which Tully Environmental officials are expected to attend.
"I am encouraging everyone seeking more information on this proposal to attend," Manktelow said. "The town has just received the proposal and started its review. This is a many-step process and will, among other things, require a permit from the town. Supervisor Spickerman has promised that the town will have its own engineer and legal counsel review the proposal."
He added that the state Department of Environmental Conservation also will do a detailed review.
"It is very important for those who are concerned about this proposal to stay informed and to voice their thoughts about this to Butler town officials," Manktelow said. "I will continue my conversation on the proposal with Supervisor Spickerman as more information becomes available. I will share any concerns received with him."
State Sen. Pam Helming, R-Canandaigua, addressed the issue on her Facebook page Tuesday.
"Several people have contacted my office or reached out to me on social media regarding the proposed bio-solids facility in Butler, Wayne County," she said. "If you have not already done so, I strongly encourage you to also contact your local town officials in Butler with your questions and concerns."
An online petition through Change.org voicing opposition to the sludge composting project had over 7,300 signatures as of Tuesday afternoon.