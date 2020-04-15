COVID-19 concerns push consumer sentiment in New York to lowest level since 2011

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Families are postponing major purchases amid the uncertainty over the coronavirus pandemic, and pessimism over the economic forecast has pushed consumer sentiment in New York state to its lowest level in nearly 10 years.

The Siena College Research Institute this week said that its index of consumer sentiment in the first quarter of 2020 stands at 66.4 for New York, a drop of 27 points from the fourth quarter of 2019 and the lowest level since November 2011.

In the first quarter of 2020, fewer consumers had plans to spend on automobiles, electronics, furniture, homes and major home improvements.

“As the Coronavirus took hold of New York, consumer sentiment fell precipitously, signaled a sudden collective feeling of pessimism and reached a low not seen since 2011," professor of statistics and finance at Siena College and SCRI Founding Director Dr. Doug Lonnstrom said in a news release. "A large plurality of consumers now think that the state’s business conditions this year as well as economic times over the coming five years are in trouble. Right now, 58 percent say that it is NOT a good time to buy major consumer items ... In 20 years of tracking consumer sentiment in New York, we’ve seen more pessimism but never a drop this severe in this short of a time.”

The SCRI said that 27% (down from 41%) of New Yorkers say that current gasoline prices are having a very serious or somewhat serious impact on their financial condition. Fifty-five percent (down from 58%) indicate that the amount of money they spend on groceries is having either a very serious or somewhat serious impact on their finances, and 23% say that both gasoline and food prices are having either a somewhat or very serious impact on their finances.