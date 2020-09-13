COVID-19 proving a boon for outdoor recreation businesses in the Finger Lakes

“I don’t know what to expect,” Agrawal said. “I’m hoping for a workout.”

Jodi Lee Denman, who manages the WaterWorks District in that area along with G. Lincoln Morse and Sue Manning, bought Puddledockers this year.

After acquiring the watersport rental and retail shop, Lee Denman increased the number of rental boats to 23. The shop rents out canoes, kayaks, paddle boards, stand up pedal boards.

The facility also has a family tour boat and a water taxi that Ithaca Mayor Svante Myrick has taken for a spin.

Puddledockers staff has also doubled. Previously, Puddledockers had three or four employees, but has employed 12 people on a living wage this year, and currently has six employees and sales staff.

The business also added a launch pad to make it easier for kayakers to enter into the water and prevent them from tipping over.

Customers are given life vests and a map for when they travel out onto the water. If anything goes wrong during the trip, Puddledockers has a water scooter the business uses to rescue people.