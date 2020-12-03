'Creative soulmates': Auburn, Skaneateles women celebrate first year of agency

When Maggie Susman and Karen Morrissey Bedard launched their new marketing agency about a year ago, little did they know just how different the demands of their job would be now.
For instance, one of the first clients of Three Needs Creative was the Cayuga County Office of Tourism. In January, Susman and Bedard conceived "Where Brave Women Winter," a campaign to attract visitors to the same area once called home by Harriet Tubman, Elizabeth Cady Stanton and more. Coinciding with the centennial of women's suffrage, it promoted the historic sites associated with those pioneering women and other local destinations. But it also coincided with the COVID-19 pandemic — which, beginning in March, swiftly halted the tourism the campaign was supposed to create.
The pandemic has challenged Susman and Bedard personally as well. Both married with two children, they've had to balance their new professional lives with the needs of their families at an unprecedented time for both. Working from home, and with their children there more than ever, they've had to make the most of the limited time and energy they have available.
As challenging as the first year of Three Needs Creative has been, though, Susman and Bedard wouldn't change a thing. They're grateful to be working, and working with each other.
"It's such a match made in heaven," Susman told The Citizen during an interview Wednesday. "We have all these synergies, and have so much fun together. We're creative soulmates."
Susman, of Auburn, and Bedard, of Skaneateles, didn't meet until 2018. By then, Susman had spent more than 15 years as a creative art director for clients like Procter & Gamble, Coca-Cola and Target, while Bedard had spent almost two decades as a copywriter and creative director for brands like Ocean Spray, Royal Caribbean and Progressive Corporation. But because their backgrounds were so complementary, they hit it off immediately. Before long, they began talking about going into business together, and in October 2019 they formed Three Needs Creative.
In January of this year, Susman and Bedard met Karen Kuhl, executive director of the Cayuga County Office of Tourism. Answering her call for a winter tourism campaign wasn't easy, they said, but "Where Brave Women Winter" came to them as they reflected on the area's rich history of activist women. Bedard called it a "modern filter" for younger generations to experience that history.
Susman and Bedard introduced the campaign at the Women March in Seneca Falls, handing out pins, buttons and even branded lip balm. Meanwhile, Kuhl shared it in tourism circles, leading to national attention and growth beyond Cayuga County. Seneca and Ontario counties would join the campaign, and the Finger Lakes Regional Tourism Council and I Love New York have also supported it.
"It solidified that we had just made the best decision of our lives," Bedard said. "It was a continuous pep talk for us as new business owners as we went through what women stood for and experienced."
Though the pandemic has all but suspended tourism, "Where Brave Women Winter" will continue this winter by promoting fellow women business owners in the region. And when the historic destinations that inspired it reopen to the public, it will continue promoting them as well. Regardless, the campaign has helped Susman and Bedard make a name for Three Needs Creative. The agency now has a few clients, which is about as many as they can currently serve without stretching themselves thin. For all its challenges, they said, launching a business during a pandemic has also come with lessons.
"It's given me an appreciation for this ability we have to write our own story," Bedard said. "Everyone is working within certain limitations, so we're trying to be flexible."
