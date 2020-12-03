'Creative soulmates': Auburn, Skaneateles women celebrate first year of agency

Susman and Bedard introduced the campaign at the Women March in Seneca Falls, handing out pins, buttons and even branded lip balm. Meanwhile, Kuhl shared it in tourism circles, leading to national attention and growth beyond Cayuga County. Seneca and Ontario counties would join the campaign, and the Finger Lakes Regional Tourism Council and I Love New York have also supported it.

"It solidified that we had just made the best decision of our lives," Bedard said. "It was a continuous pep talk for us as new business owners as we went through what women stood for and experienced."

Though the pandemic has all but suspended tourism, "Where Brave Women Winter" will continue this winter by promoting fellow women business owners in the region. And when the historic destinations that inspired it reopen to the public, it will continue promoting them as well. Regardless, the campaign has helped Susman and Bedard make a name for Three Needs Creative. The agency now has a few clients, which is about as many as they can currently serve without stretching themselves thin. For all its challenges, they said, launching a business during a pandemic has also come with lessons.

"It's given me an appreciation for this ability we have to write our own story," Bedard said. "Everyone is working within certain limitations, so we're trying to be flexible."

