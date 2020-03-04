Currier Plastics in Auburn enrolls workers in specialized training program

Auburn manufacturer Currier Plastics announced that it is investing in a specialized training program for six employees offered by a Pennsylvania college.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Citing the increasingly complex nature of custom plastics molding, the company said the employees will enroll in a 16-month virtual program offered by Penn College of Technology in order to earn an Industrial Manufacturing Technician Certification.

Training covers skill areas such as measurements, industrial math, spatial concepts, mechanical components, fluid power, industrial electricity, chemistry, manufacturing processes, quality control, business management and safety.

“We have worked closely with the workforce development team at Penn College to supplement funding for the program and we look forward to the impact on our workforce,” said Diane Pisciotti, director of talent at Currier, in a press release.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0