Currier Plastics in Auburn enrolls workers in specialized training program

Plastics

Rob Caruana, right, practices on equipment as Currier Plastics engineer and instructor Thomas Ryder, back right, observes during a class at Cayuga Community College's Advanced Manufacturing Institute in Auburn in 2017.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

Auburn manufacturer Currier Plastics announced that it is investing in a specialized training program for six employees offered by a Pennsylvania college.

Citing the increasingly complex nature of custom plastics molding, the company said the employees will enroll in a 16-month virtual program offered by Penn College of Technology in order to earn an Industrial Manufacturing Technician Certification.

Training covers skill areas such as measurements, industrial math, spatial concepts, mechanical components, fluid power, industrial electricity, chemistry, manufacturing processes, quality control, business management and safety.

“We have worked closely with the workforce development team at Penn College to supplement funding for the program and we look forward to the impact on our workforce,” said Diane Pisciotti, director of talent at Currier, in a press release.

