Dean Foods agrees to $425 million deal to sell most of its dairy plants

Dallas-based Dean Foods has reached a $425 million deal to sell 44 of its milk processing facilities to Dairy Farmers of America as part of a court-supervised sale of company assets.

Dean Foods, which filed for bankruptcy in November, described the agreement as covering a "substantial portion" of its operations. The company has 57 manufacturing facilities in 29 states, including its facility in Rensselaer in New York's capital region.

"We have had a relationship with DFA over the past 20 years, and we are confident in their ability to succeed in the current market and serve our customers with the same commitment to quality and service they have come to expect," said a statement from Dean Foods CEO Eric Beringause.

Under the deal, Dairy Farmers of America also agreed to make job offers to Dean Foods workers at the 44 facilities. Dean Foods has about 15,000 employees nationwide.

The deal must be approved by a federal bankruptcy court overseeing Dean Foods' asset sales. A hearing on the agreement is scheduled for March 12. Dean Foods can entertain higher bids for the 44 facilities until April 13.

