Del Lago wins several awards, including North America's best casino

Del Lago Resort & Casino received recognition in contests ranging from The Citizen's annual Best of the Region to the international World Casino Awards.

The Seneca County gaming resort won three World Casino Awards, including North America's Best Casino, New York's best casino and New York's best casino hotel. Del Lago's casino and hotel opened in 2017. The casino has more than 1,700 slot machines, 66 table games and 14 poker tables. The hotel has 205 rooms with several amenities, including a spa.

The win in the World Casino Awards' North American category is significant because the other sites that received awards are in Las Vegas — the city was named best casino destination, the MGM Grand won best casino entertainment venue and Caesars Palace won best casino hotel.

"We are honored to be acknowledged as the best casino in North America and our home state of New York, " said Lance Young executive vice president and general manager of del Lago Resort & Casino. "Receiving these coveted awards and being recognized as a leader among our peers in the industry is a wonderful testament to all that we've accomplished since opening in 2017."

Del Lago also won six first-place awards in Casino Player magazine's 2022 Best of Dining & Nightlife Awards. The casino won for best overall service and best casino cocktail service. Three of the casino's restaurants were also recognized. Centrifico won for best place to people watch and best bar, Ciccino's Pizzeria & Paninoteca won for best pizza and Portico by Fabio Viviani was honored for best seafood.

The casino also received local recognition in The Citizen's 2022 Best of the Region awards. It received first-place honors in three categories, including best local casino, beating out Turning Stone Resort Casino and the Cayuga Nation's Lakeside Entertainment. The other wins were in the best attraction and entertainment venue categories. The hotel placed third in the best hotel contest.

"We strive to create an inviting and memorable atmosphere in every aspect of our hospitality, and this recognition by our community and industry professionals tells us that we are achieving that goal," Young said. "These designations cement del Lago as a premier destination in the state and the country, and they are direct outcomes of the hard work and dedication our team continues to put in."

Del Lago has rebounded after being closed for six months early on in the COVID-19 pandemic. The casino reopened in September 2020. In June 2021, the resort declared "we're back!" and lifted most COVID-related restrictions.

Despite the ongoing pandemic, del Lago had a record year in 2021. The casino reported $158.9 million in gross gaming revenue, the most since it opened in 2017.

