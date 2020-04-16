Despite financial hardship, survey finds most CNY businesses support COVID-19 shutdowns

Simpson said businesses he's spoken with don't believe their finances to be exactly the same as soon as stay-at-home orders are lifted. They're anticipating that consumers will be under financial strain that will impact their spending.

Both Simpson and Verrier stressed the role of federal and state assistance, like the paycheck protection program, especially for small businesses in the area.

Verrier said many businesses have been relying on the Small Business Administration and other federal stimulus, though those resources are running out of funding. "There is a clear demand and need for additional resources in the Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loan program," she said.

While Simpson said CNY businesses he's spoken to have varied opinions, about 61% of businesses in the Siena College survey thought the shutdown was the correct response to the spread of the virus — despite the financial pain.

"I do think there is real danger in reopening our economy too quickly and then seeing a relapse or resurgence of the virus," Simpson said. "However, I think it's also important to point out that there is also very real economic pain that's being felt not just by businesses but by individuals as a result of that shutdown."

Staff writer Mary Catalfamo can be reached at (315) 282-2244 or mary.catalfamo@lee.net.

