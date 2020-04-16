Despite financial hardship, survey finds most CNY businesses support COVID-19 shutdowns

Central and upstate New York business leaders aren't expecting a return to normal within six months. But, according to two recent surveys, most don't want to rush an economic return before the coronavirus public health crisis is curbed.
CenterState CEO, an economic development agency based in Syracuse, and The Business Council of New York State helped conduct a survey with Siena College on the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic on upstate New York businesses.
The results, released Thursday, found that 89% believe they will be back in business in a year while 25% think they will recover by the end of 2020 and 35% don't think pre-pandemic levels of business will return until 2021.
Those trends generally hold true for Central New York businesses, said Tracy Verrier, executive director for the Cayuga Economic Development Agency, in a statement. "The vast majority of businesses (although not all) are seeing a decline in revenue to some extent, and many have had to reduce staffing or close completely," Verrier said.
CenterState CEO also reached out to businesses in CNY specifically with a survey in the first phase of its COVID-19 financial impact response. CEO Robert Simpson shared the results during a virtual roundtable Thursday morning.
The restaurant and hospitality industries were hit earliest and most dramatically by the state's travel restrictions in response to the virus. One hotel operator Simpson talked to went from being fully booked to having no new bookings within 72 hours.
CenterState's survey, which reached about 1,500 members of the business community, revealed that their workforce was a top concern, with 55% of the businesses reporting layoffs or shifts in hours of operation.
The retail, construction, arts and entertainment, administration and support and waste management and wholesale trade were the other industries CenterState found to be impacted the heaviest by a lack of demand for their services.
Simpson said that other issues, aside from more immediate concerns like overhead costs, came up as the weeks went by.
Disruptions to global supply chains as a result of the pandemic eventually surfaced as another issue businesses have had to contend with. After the pandemic subsides, bringing manufacturing opportunities to the CNY area with help from federal investment could be a way to rebuild, Simpson said.
"I think Syracuse and Central New York are well-positioned to be leaders," in those areas, he said.
Of CEOs surveyed in the Siena College survey, 57% felt that the state should be focusing on addressing the public health crisis and 35% think restrictions should relax to allow business to move toward normalcy by May 1.
On Thursday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that the state's PAUSE order will continue for another month — extending the closure of all nonessential businesses and group gatherings until May 15.
Simpson said businesses he's spoken with don't believe their finances to be exactly the same as soon as stay-at-home orders are lifted. They're anticipating that consumers will be under financial strain that will impact their spending.
Both Simpson and Verrier stressed the role of federal and state assistance, like the paycheck protection program, especially for small businesses in the area.
Verrier said many businesses have been relying on the Small Business Administration and other federal stimulus, though those resources are running out of funding. "There is a clear demand and need for additional resources in the Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loan program," she said.
While Simpson said CNY businesses he's spoken to have varied opinions, about 61% of businesses in the Siena College survey thought the shutdown was the correct response to the spread of the virus — despite the financial pain.
"I do think there is real danger in reopening our economy too quickly and then seeing a relapse or resurgence of the virus," Simpson said. "However, I think it's also important to point out that there is also very real economic pain that's being felt not just by businesses but by individuals as a result of that shutdown."
Staff writer Mary Catalfamo can be reached at (315) 282-2244 or mary.catalfamo@lee.net. Find her on Twitter @mrycatalfamo.
