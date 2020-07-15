Despite reopening, New York consumers expect year to be 'a rocky one'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

New Yorkers are feeling a little better about the economy than they were four months ago, but not nearly to the level they did before the coronavirus pandemic.

The New York State Index of Consumer Sentiment in the second quarter of 2020 stood at 71.0, up 4.6 points from the previous first quarter, according to the latest poll by the Siena College Research Institute.

New York’s overall Index of Consumer Sentiment is 7.1 points below the nation’s index of 78.1 and all three indexes for New York are below what is considered the breakeven point — at which optimism and pessimism balance — for the second consecutive quarter. The national indexes dropped but the overall and current remain above the breakeven point while the national future index has dropped below the breakeven point.