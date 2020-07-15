Despite reopening, New York consumers expect year to be 'a rocky one'

New Yorkers are feeling a little better about the economy than they were four months ago, but not nearly to the level they did before the coronavirus pandemic.
The New York State Index of Consumer Sentiment in the second quarter of 2020 stood at 71.0, up 4.6 points from the previous first quarter, according to the latest poll by the Siena College Research Institute.
New York’s overall Index of Consumer Sentiment is 7.1 points below the nation’s index of 78.1 and all three indexes for New York are below what is considered the breakeven point — at which optimism and pessimism balance — for the second consecutive quarter. The national indexes dropped but the overall and current remain above the breakeven point while the national future index has dropped below the breakeven point.
“Driven by gains in both current and future sentiment in NYC, the statewide index recovered nearly five points as New Yorkers try to rebound from this pandemic," Doug Lonnstrom, professor of statistics and finance at Siena College and SCRI founding director, said in a news release. "The overall index, however, is below the breakeven point and is down 22 points from the end of 2019. Where pluralities ... then said they were better off and expected a good year for the state economy, now, under the coronavirus cloud ... they say that they are personally worse off and that the year ahead will be a rocky one for New York State."
In the second quarter of 2020, all buying plans were up from the first quarter of 2020 measurement, for cars/trucks to 19.3% (from 18.8%), consumer electronics to 42.1% (from 38.6%), furniture to 25.3% (from 24.2%), homes at 8.7% (from 8.1%) and major home improvements to 23.0% (from 19.0%). All five buying plans are down, however, ranging from a dip of 9 percentage points (home improvements) to 21 percentage points (homes) from pre-coronavirus rates.
Twenty-five percent (down from 27 percent) of all New Yorkers say that current gasoline prices are having a very serious or somewhat serious impact on their financial condition. This is the lowest percentage in the 12-year history of SCRI’s tracking of the impact of gas prices on New York consumers.
Fifty-eight percent (up from 55 percent) of state residents indicate that the amount of money they spend on groceries is having either a very serious or somewhat serious impact on their finances.
