A microelectronics company is planning a $50 million investment to create more than 100 jobs and open a manufacturing facility near Ithaca.

Menlo Microsystems, a microchip switch maker, will establish its first domestic manufacturing fab at an existing facility in the village of Lansing, Tompkins County. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the company's plans on Tuesday.

Schumer, D-N.Y., called Russ Garcia, Menlo Micro's CEO, last year and urged him to bring the company's manufacturing facility to upstate New York.

"The greater Ithaca area is unquestionably leading the charge in research and development and building the future of technology, and Menlo Micro will help further supercharge the region's leadership, while helping secure America's critical microelectronics supply chains that power everything from 5G communications to the power grid to aerospace engineering with their switch technology made right here in Tompkins County," Schumer said.

According to Garcia, the Tompkins County plant is part of Menlo Micro's plans to increase domestic production of its Ideal Switch, a certain type of switch used in communications infrastructure.

The facility will complement what's happening more than an hour away in Onondaga County, where Micron is planning an historic $100 billion investment to build a semiconductor manufacturing facility near Syracuse. Schumer says both projects are supported by the federal CHIPS and Science Act, which aims to boost domestic semiconductor manufacturing.

Garcia noted that the CHIPS and Science Act is "directly supportive of and aligned with (Menlo Micro's) plan to onshore our manufacturing capabilities."

There will be state support for the project, too. Empire State Development, New York's lead economic development agency, will provide $6.5 million in Excelsior Jobs tax credits that are linked to job creation goals. Menlo Micro plans to create 122 new jobs at the Lansing plant.

"With this agreement to bring Menlo Microsystems to Tompkins County, we are once again declaring New York state as Chips Country," Hochul said.

Production will begin at the Lansing site in 2024.