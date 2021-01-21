DeVito: Auburn businesses endured 2020 through collaboration, support

I am grateful for the partners that we work hand in hand with daily, and who have the same vision for our community and downtown. Thank you to each one of you for always being supportive, optimistic and showing that it's truly a team of strength and determination that will always win, and there is not anything we cannot accomplish together. The sky is the limit!

Words can not express the gratitude that I have for our community. Auburn's community is truly the best and like no other! I have always known that Auburn was a terrific place to be, and it is the people who make up our community of greatness. Over the last year, the Auburn community has shown its true colors more than ever with the outpouring of kindness and support, and that there is not anything that they cannot overcome!

I am thrilled to announce that the Auburn Downtown BID gift cards that feature more than 50 downtown businesses was a huge success this holiday season, with over $30,000 infused directly into our downtown district. This is fantastic!

Thank you, thank you, thank you to all our supporters who purchased gift cards from near and far to help our downtown economy. It was truly a gift that was given to our downtown district from major companies, individuals and other outside businesses at a time that the district was desperately needing a boost.