DeVito: Small Business Saturday deals in downtown Auburn

Happy Thanksgiving everyone, we wish you a wonderful and safe holiday!
It’s that time of year where even though we are entering into the holiday season a little differently, we have many successes and joys to be grateful for. So let us embrace the positivity and hopefulness of the season with happiness and prosperity.
The Auburn Downtown Business Improvement District is adding a new component to our downtown festivities this year, and happy to be partnering with The Citizen and Wegmans to bring a community participation-based event to the downtown district: The Window Wonderland Walk downtown decorating contest.
We are partnering with The Citizen to roll out the Window Wonderland Walk. Now, the public will vote on their favorite downtown windows with an online contest.
BID encourages businesses and organizations to decorate and participate in the contest, with top three prizes sponsored by Wegmans. Contestants will enjoy lots of free promotion with your business listed in four color print ads, plus 50,000 online billboard reveal ads and a voting website header on auburnpub.com, all sponsored by the BID. The Citizen is also donating a $50 BID gift certificate for a voter drawing.
Important dates in the contest:
Window decorating and online photo entries accepted: Nov. 16-Dec. 1
Deadline for contestants to submit online photos: Dec. 1
AUBURN — MindBodyMeta is as inclusive as its name suggests, if not more so.
Online voting: Dec. 7-17
Winners announced: Dec. 20
If you'd like to be part of the contest, please upload your photo and submit your name and address before Dec. 1. Only businesses that submit their photo will be entered! Please note the link below isn't live until that time period.
Click here to register: auburnpub.secondstreetapp.com/Auburn-Winter-Wonderland-Window-Decorating-Contest/rounds/1/gallery.
Also, here's BID’s Facebook event page to share: facebook.com/events/437810480539180.
Shopping, dining and visiting entertainment establishments locally should always be a priority; however, it is even more important this holiday season to buy those Downtown BID gift certificates, gifts, entertainment and gym memberships for your loved ones.
Small Business Saturday is on Nov. 28, and let us show support by visiting all our local downtown businesses. It all kicks off on Black Friday with special deals that carry over into Small Business Saturday.
Black Friday and Small Business Saturday deals
Support Local Journalism
After Thanksgiving, shop small and support the local businesses in your downtown community. Buy a BID gift certificate and choose from 50 businesses to shop at for the holidays and throughout the coming year. Looking for added promotion? Café 108 is requesting visual content for its TV monitor to share with their patrons. Please send info to carey@auburnpublictheater.org.
Adonia Salon & Spa: Enjoy 10% off all products today through Small Business Saturday. Buy a Brazilian Blowout gift certificate and get a $50 shampoo and conditioner set for free.
A.T. Walley & Co.: Take a break from holiday shopping with a $7 Bloody Mary and lunch service starting at 11 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
Equal Rights Heritage Center: Come shop for special discounts on Auburn Doubledays merchandise and apparel, including sweatshirts, T-shirts, hats and more.
Hairlooms: For every $50 gift certificate purchased, add an extra $10 in services from Black Friday through Christmas Eve.
MindBodyMeta: First five customers get a $50 gift bag, plus take 20% off skin care products and 10% off metaphysical supplies. Each $10 gift certificate earns you $5, plus free gift wrapping.
Moonflower Macarons: Pick up treats to share with family and friends. Choose from 18 flavors on the new menu, and purchase a set of 15 for $30 and 25 for $45.
Moondog's Lounge: For every $25 gift certificate purchased, add an extra $5 toward food and beverage purchases.
Parker's Grille & Tap House: Get a $10 gift card free with a $50 gift card purchase.
Pure Market & Eatery: Receive 20% off any in-stock retail items with any market purchase.
Regenerations: Shop this small, locally owned business for unique, one-of-a-kind gifts, home furnishings and décor.
The Rev Theatre Co.: Purchase flex passes and gift certificates for 2021 season productions "42nd Street," "Sister Act," "Footloose," "Ragtime" and more. Call the box office today at (315) 255-1785.
Sam’s Shoe Service: Receive a free bottle of waterproofing or a pair of socks with the purchase of footwear. Plus, customers entered in a "boot" for a $100 gift certificate drawn on Nov. 30.
Stride Sports Massage: On Friday and Saturday, enjoy $10 off all massage sessions. Membership discount: 10% off any three-month or 12-month membership. If purchasing online, use promo code "TURKEY2020" at checkout.
Taste NY Market and Cayuga County Tourism: Sweet Treat Trail gift bags with New Hope Mills mixes and Smokey Hollow maple syrup for sale.
3 Leaf Tea: From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday purchase a $100 gift certificate for $80, and a $50 certificate for $40. Free green tea flight with $50 purchase, and 10% off all CBD retail purchases.
YMCA-WEIU: From 8 a.m. to noon Friday, give the gift of life and attend a Red Cross blood drive. Each presenting donor will receive a long-sleeve Red Cross T-shirt.
Zen Den Studio: Stop in the studio from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. or make purchases online. Saturday-only deals: Buy any class pass and get two classes free. Monthly unlimited class pass $85, and you start on your custom date.
Until next time, happy shopping everyone — and please be mindful when you are out and about to be respectful of others by wearing face coverings, washing your hands and social distancing. This will help ensure safety for you and the ones we care about and love. Keep being kind and positive, and encouraging the successful momentum that is in the spirit of our downtown district family!
Stephanie DeVito is the executive director of the Auburn Downtown Business Improvement District (BID). For more information, call (315) 252-7874, visit auburndowntown.org or visit the office, 128 Genesee St., Auburn.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.