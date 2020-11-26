DeVito: Small Business Saturday deals in downtown Auburn

Happy Thanksgiving everyone, we wish you a wonderful and safe holiday!

It’s that time of year where even though we are entering into the holiday season a little differently, we have many successes and joys to be grateful for. So let us embrace the positivity and hopefulness of the season with happiness and prosperity.

The Auburn Downtown Business Improvement District is adding a new component to our downtown festivities this year, and happy to be partnering with The Citizen and Wegmans to bring a community participation-based event to the downtown district: The Window Wonderland Walk downtown decorating contest.

We are partnering with The Citizen to roll out the Window Wonderland Walk. Now, the public will vote on their favorite downtown windows with an online contest.

BID encourages businesses and organizations to decorate and participate in the contest, with top three prizes sponsored by Wegmans. Contestants will enjoy lots of free promotion with your business listed in four color print ads, plus 50,000 online billboard reveal ads and a voting website header on auburnpub.com, all sponsored by the BID. The Citizen is also donating a $50 BID gift certificate for a voter drawing.

Important dates in the contest: