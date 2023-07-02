Dimitri's Pizzeria is still its name, but a restaurant in Elbridge is serving a lot more than slices at a new location about half a mile away.
The new Dimitri's, at 1124 Route 5, opens at 6 a.m. every day to serve a new breakfast menu. That's because owner Sam Gotsis merged the restaurant with another one of his businesses, the Port Byron Diner, which has closed after 36 years. Some of the diner's staff is now serving breakfast at Dimitri's, which seats about 50 people, or 10 times as many as the old restaurant in Elbridge Plaza.
For dinner, the restaurant has also added New York strip steak and specials like prime rib, Gotsis told The Citizen. Meanwhile, Dimitri's continues to serve the gourmet pizzas that have made it a popular destination since opening in 2018. Along with traditional styles are adventurous ones like pickle bacon ranch and the Athenian, a white pizza with feta, spinach, red onions, tomato, olives and mozzarella.
"It's a diner, restaurant and pizzeria all at once," Gotsis said.
Dmitri's is named after Gotsis' father, and his brother John owns Kosta's Bar and Grill on Grant Avenue in Auburn. The new restaurant was busy when it opened Friday morning, Gotsis said, including many regulars from the Port Byron Diner. Serving them are a staff of about 25. Along with the greatly expanded seating inside and five tables outside is a new, more homey décor.
"It's changed tremendously," Gotsis said. "It's a more country-style diner now."
