If you go

WHAT: Dmitri's Pizzeria

WHEN: Open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays

WHERE: 1124 Route 5, Elbridge

INFO: Visit dmitrispizzeriany.com, call (315) 689-0172 or find the restaurant on Facebook