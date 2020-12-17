Dollar General opens new store in Union Springs

Dollar General has opened its newest Cayuga County location at 293 Cayuga St. in Union Springs.

The discount retailer carries household items, including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items and more.

The location was the longtime home of the Produce Place, a garden center, deli and gift shop, and came to the attention of Dollar General when its most recent owners, Mary and Tom Sawdey, decided to sell the property and retire.

A site plan application filed earlier this year by Dollar General proposed a 9,100-square-foot building, 45 parking spaces, a landscape buffer between the parking lot and Cayuga Street, and vehicle entrances at the north and south ends of the lot.

The store's regular business hours will be 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week. According to a news release, the store is expected to employ approximately six to 10 people, depending on the need, as the company continues to hire new full- and part-time employees across its store, distribution and private fleet networks.