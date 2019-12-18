A growing agricultural feed producer in Aurelius now has a new owner from the other side of the Atlantic Ocean, with plans to make the operation even busier.
Netherlands-based Denkavit Group earlier this month completed an acquisition of Grober Nutrition LLC, a company that has operated for about three years in a newly built 60,000-square-foot plant in Cayuga County's industrial park. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Cayuga County property records show Denkavit bought the 20 Eagle Drive site for $6 million. The property is currently assessed at $6.52 million.
Grober Nutrition LLC produces young animal nutrition and feed ingredients at the Cayuga County facility, an emerging product line that Denkavit officials said is a good strategic fit for its global operation.
“This acquisition supports Denkavit’s ambition to become a global leader in calf milk replacer in all major dairy producing countries," Denkavit managing director Erik Buys said in a press release. "The United States is one of the largest milk-producing countries in the world with great market potential.”
The Aurelius plant will continue to operate as Grober Nutrition LLC, and one of its expected customers will be its old parent company, Canada-based Grober Nutrition Inc.
“Grober and Denkavit have been working together for 30 years. Grober has Dutch roots and operates with European principles, with values and a shared commitment to quality and excellence in feed ingredients that align with Denkavit,” Grober CEO Jerry Bartelse said in the release.
Shortly after it opened, Grober's Aurelius plant was essentially operating as startup, with the company reporting in early 2017 that it employed about five people. By the end of 2018, that workforce was up to 49 employees, said Tracy Verrier, executive director of Cayuga Economic Development Agency, which worked with Grober on the $12 million project to build the plant.
Verrier said Denkavit is keeping the same management team in place, and it plans to invest more resources at the site so the plant can ramp up production levels.
"They were looking to get into the U.S. market," Verrier said. "It really brings additional capital to the business."
Denkavit has formally taken over a payments-in-lieu-of-taxes program awarded to Grober by the Cayuga County Industrial Development Agency. Under a 12-year deal that expires in 2028, Grober currently pays local property taxes on 20% of its assessed value, with that percentage growing each year until it's at full value.
Grober has exceeded the goal of creating 35 jobs that was part of the PILOT deal, Verrier said.