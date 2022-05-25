Ellis leaving Cayuga Milk Ingredients to become Upstate Niagara CEO

Kevin Ellis, the longtime CEO of Cayuga Marketing and Cayuga Milk Ingredients, is leaving for another upstate New York dairy institution.

Ellis has been named the next CEO of the Buffalo-based Upstate Niagara Cooperative. He will succeed Larry Webster, who is retiring.

Ellis will take over as CEO no later than Sept. 6, according to a release from Upstate Niagara Cooperative.

"Kevin is a visionary leader who will be communicative and approachable at all levels of the organization," said John Gould, president and chairman of Upstate Niagara's board. "It is also our belief that working with Upstate Niagara Cooperative's dedicated executive team and staff, he will not only help to continue Upstate Niagara's legacy, but build upon and enhance it."

Ellis served as Cayuga Milk Ingredients' CEO for 14 years. In that role, he oversaw the construction of the company's $100 million plant in Aurelius, which opened in 2014.

Under Ellis's leadership, Cayuga Milk quickly became one of Cayuga County's most prominent employers. In 2016, he was invited to join then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo for a trade mission to Cuba.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Cayuga Milk Ingredients announced plans for an $89 million expansion project.

Ellis has a longstanding connection to the dairy industry. He grew up on a dairy farm and has worked as a dairy nutritionist, loan officer and financial consultant. He earned a bachelor's degree in animal science at Cornell University and his Master of Business Administration from the University of Rochester's Simon Business School.

In a statement, he said Upstate Niagara Cooperative's tagline, "Milk is Our Life's Work," resonated with him.

"I've dedicated my professional life to helping the dairy farming industry produce nutritious milk products," Ellis said. "I look forward to building upon Upstate Niagara's core values and leading the cooperative into even more exciting and fruitful enterprises."

