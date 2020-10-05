Empire Farm Days moving after three decades in Seneca County

The new owner of the Empire Farm Days agricultural trade show has picked a new home for the annual event.
Well, sort of new.
The yearly event that draws thousands of visitors every summer will relocate from its longtime Seneca Falls location to Palladino & Carley Farms in Pompey when it resumes Aug. 3-5, 2021.
The Onondaga County farm has a history with Empire Farm Days, as it hosted the expo from 1978 through 1980 and in 1986 and 1987. The next year, the event moved to the Rodman Lott & Son Farm in Seneca County, where it remained for more than three decades. The 2020 show was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The move to a new location comes less than a year after an ownership change for Empire Farms Days. Longtime owner Empire State Potato Growers sold it to Montgomery County-based agricultural media company named Lee Newspapers Inc. That company publishes the weekly farm newspaper Country Folks, which first reported on the new location.
When the purchase was announced in January, Lee Newspapers said the show would remain at Roman Lott & Son.
But according to the Country Folks article, the Onondaga County location offers several upgrades, including an onsite farm store and cafe, brewhouse, petting zoo and event center. It is also easy to access from interstates 81 and 90, has strong cell phone service and WiFi access, and a show office space.
“Lee Newspapers’ objective with all of its trade shows is to make them as exhibitor and attendee friendly as possible,” said Bruce Button, vice president of Lee Newspapers, in the Country Folks article. “Summer farm shows are always a challenge because of the weather and often the location. The weather can be hot and dry or hot and wet and accommodations can be miles away. With choosing Palladino Farms as a location for the next several years, we are able to offer many conveniences that are not normally associated with a summer farm show.”
Lee Newspapers also owns the Keystone Farm Show in York, Pennsylvania; Virginia Farm Show in Fishersville, Virginia; and the Hard Hat Expo in Syracuse. Lee Newspapers is not affiliated with Lee Enterprises, the parent company of The Citizen and auburnpub.com.
