Erie Materials announces promotion at Aurelius branch

Erie Materials recently promoted Christian Zook to inside sales representative for the Auburn area.

The promotion was one of several announced by the company, a regional distributor of building materials in New York and Pennsylvania.

The company said that Zook started with Erie Materials in May 2019 in the Summer Associates Program. Following his graduation from SUNY Buffalo, he was hired last June for the Aurelius warehouse at 1492 Clark St. Road.

Erie Materials was established in 1973 and opened its Cayuga County branch in 1982. It distributes building materials for residential and commercial exteriors, such as roofing, siding, windows, doors, decking, manufactured stone veneer and gutters, serving professional contractors and architects throughout the Northeast.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1