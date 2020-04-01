Farm Service Agency moves to telephone-only appointments, relaxes loan process

The USDA's Farm Service Agency is making it easier for producers to get loans as it moves to conducting business over the phone to limit personal contact during the coronavirus pandemic.

The agency recently announced that county FSA offices are open in New York by phone appointment only until further notice, and staff are available to continue helping agricultural producers with program signups, loan servicing and other needs. While program delivery staff will continue to come into to the offices, they will be working with agricultural producers by phone and using email and online tools whenever possible.

Additionally, FSA is relaxing the loan-making process and adding flexibilities for servicing direct and guaranteed loans to provide credit to producers in need.

The FSA said that it is extending deadlines for producers to respond to loan servicing actions, including loan deferral consideration for financially distressed and delinquent borrowers and will temporarily suspend loan accelerations, non-judicial foreclosures, and referring foreclosures to the Department of Justice.