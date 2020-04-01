Farm Service Agency moves to telephone-only appointments, relaxes loan process

The USDA's Farm Service Agency is making it easier for producers to get loans as it moves to conducting business over the phone to limit personal contact during the coronavirus pandemic.
The agency recently announced that county FSA offices are open in New York by phone appointment only until further notice, and staff are available to continue helping agricultural producers with program signups, loan servicing and other needs. While program delivery staff will continue to come into to the offices, they will be working with agricultural producers by phone and using email and online tools whenever possible.
Additionally, FSA is relaxing the loan-making process and adding flexibilities for servicing direct and guaranteed loans to provide credit to producers in need.
The FSA said that it is extending deadlines for producers to respond to loan servicing actions, including loan deferral consideration for financially distressed and delinquent borrowers and will temporarily suspend loan accelerations, non-judicial foreclosures, and referring foreclosures to the Department of Justice.
The agency will be making temporary payment deferral consideration when borrowers do not have a feasible plan reflecting that family living expenses, operating expenses and debt can be repaid, and temporary forbearance consideration for borrowers on loan liquidation and foreclosure actions.
“FSA programs and loans are critical to New York farmers and ranchers, and we want to continue our work with customers while taking precautionary measures to help prevent the spread of coronavirus,” FSA State Executive Director Clark Putman said in a statement. “We recognize that farm loans are critical for annual operating and family living expenses, emergency needs and cash flow through times like this. FSA is working to find and use every option and flexibility to provide producers with credit options and other program benefits.”
FSA will be accepting additional forms and applications by facsimile or electronic signature. Some services are also available online to customers with an eAuth account, which provides access to the farmers.gov portal where producers can view USDA farm loan information and payments and view and track certain USDA program applications and payments.
FSA encourages producers to contact their county office to discuss these programs and temporary changes to farm loan deadlines and the loan servicing options available. For service center contact information, visit farmers.gov/coronavirus.
