Federal disaster loans target New York small businesses affected by COVID-19

The U.S. Small Business Administration is offering low-interest federal disaster loans for working capital to New York small businesses suffering substantial economic injury as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza said in a news release that SBA assistance is available in the entire state of New York and the wider region.
“Small businesses, private non-profit organizations of any size, small agricultural cooperatives and small aquaculture enterprises that have been financially impacted as a direct result of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) since Jan. 31, 2020, may qualify for Economic Injury Disaster Loans of up to $2 million to help meet financial obligations and operating expenses which could have been met had the disaster not occurred,” Carranza said.
You have free articles remaining.
Loans of up to 30 years with a maximum interest rate of 3.75 may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that can’t be paid because of the disaster’s impact.
“SBA is strongly committed to providing the most effective and customer-focused response possible to assist New York small businesses with federal disaster loans. We will be swift in our efforts to help these small businesses recover from the financial impacts of the Coronavirus (COVID-19),” Carranza said.
Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information and download applications at disasterloan.sba.gov. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.
The filing deadline is Dec. 21, and completed applications should be mailed to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.