Federal grants available to small businesses in Auburn impacted by pandemic

Small businesses in Auburn that were negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic may apply for financial assistance being made available through the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

The Cayuga Economic Development Agency announced this week that is has been contracted by the city of Auburn to administer $500,000 in funding to businesses in the city whose operations and financial condition were adversely impacted by the COVID-19 emergency.

A small business can apply up to $40,000 in grant funding for costs incurred after March 3, 2021. To be eligible, businesses must have no more than 500 employees or, if applicable, the size standard in number of employees established by the Administrator of the Small Business Administration and have a negative economic impact, or an economic harm such as loss of earnings or revenue.

Businesses may apply until 4 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at auburnny.gov/planning-economic-development/bids/coronavirus-state-and-local-fiscal-recovery-funds.

Applicants will be required to create an account before completing the online application. When applying make sure to have an active email account to receive updates.

Anyone needing assistance with completing the online application should contact a CEDA specialist to set up an appointment. Danielle Szabo may be reached at dszabo@cayugaeda.org or (315) 252-3500 x 231; and Julia Foster may be contacted at jfoster@cayugaeda.org or (315) 252-3500 x 232.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0