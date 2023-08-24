David Wilcox Executive editor Follow David Wilcox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Women who've had mastectomies and other breast surgeries often don't know their insurance covers bras customized for their bodies. Sometimes they don't even know those bras exist.

Jackie Keto, owner of Her UnderThings in the Albany area, said last week she fitted a woman for a custom bra for the first time since having a quadranectomy, a partial breast removal, 30 years ago.

"They have surgery, and then it's like they're done," Keto told The Citizen. "When it comes to after-care, they're kind of lost. I don't know if doctors don't know they're entitled to these things or what."

That's why Keto opened UnderThings, which she called the largest bra store providing custom fittings on the East Coast. That's also why she is bringing her services to Cayuga County soon.

Keto will provide monthly fittings at Weedsport boutique Fierce ... with Love in partnership with its owners, Kim Fortin and Jill Fudo. They told The Citizen they have been asked by customers about custom bras since opening the boutique in 2018. The materials and certifications required to offer them were too much, but when they were contacted by Keto about collaborating, they took the opportunity.

Fudo said that outside of clinical settings, no one in the Cayuga County area provides the kind of fitting services that Keto does.

"Having had a parent who went through breast cancer ... I know how dehumanizing it can be and how little of your life you have left as you go through it," she said. "It's important we have this service."

Keto, whose next date at Fierce ... with Love will be Sept. 25, said specialty bras and prostheses are created much like a prosthetic arm or leg for an amputee. She cans the customer's chest, and fits their remaining breast, so she can fill the surgery site like a puzzle piece. The service is covered by all health insurers by federal law, though Keto said she's not able to accept all insurances.

Where Keto is more flexible, she stressed, are the types of breast surgery she fit around. She can serve customers who've had not only mastectomies (breast removal) but lumpectomies (tumor removal), which are less commonly fitted, as well as reconstructions. Specialty bras not only help them look better and feel better physically, Keto continued, but also feel better mentally.

"It gives them back their confidence," she said. "They've gone through something that's not only traumatic and scary from a health standpoint, but it takes away part of their femininity, part of who we are as women. A lot of them are older, and have children. So they breastfed those children on that, and now it's gone. This gives them back that sense of self again."

If you go WHAT: Fierce ... with Love WHEN: Open by appointment daily WHERE: 8914 N. Seneca St., Weedsport INFO: Visit fiercewithlove.com or call (315) 834-7008. To contact Jackie Keto at Her UnderThings about a fitting, email underthings.bras@gmail.com.