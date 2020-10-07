Finch, Martens depart Cayuga Lake National Bank board of directors

A Union Springs-based bank recently had some changes on its board of directors.

Cayuga Lake Bank Corporation & Cayuga Lake National Bank announced in a news release Wednesday that two members of its board, Gary D. Finch and Robert L. Martens, are stepping aside after 16 and 30 years of service, respectively, making room for three new community leaders to join the board.

“As we turn the page to another chapter we acknowledge we would not be where we are today without their significant contributions, and we are sincerely grateful for their dedication to the Board” CLNB President & CEO Kelly R. Wade said in a statement.

Since joining the board in 2004, Finch has drawn upon extensive experience in the community as a successful businessman and public servant, CLNB said, filling appointed and elected roles, most significantly as New York Assemblyman since 1999.

“Finch has injected thoughtful deliberation into addressing issues faced by a small bank in this community, and has represented CLNB in the community and amongst his fellow business leaders and he continually promotes the Bank in the community,” Chairman of the Board Stephen L. Zabriskie said in a statement.