Fingerlakes Mall: As clinics continue, events calendar fills up

We’ll always remember 2020 as the year that transformed our lives, driven by lockdowns and fear. However, as businesses start to emerge from the pandemic, the overriding question on the minds of all small and mid-sized businesses this year is what do we need to do to emerge from the chaos caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Many people are getting vaccinated and infection rates are dropping. However, we must still follow the New York state guidelines, so please remember that masks are still required upon entry into Fingerlakes Mall, and customers are asked to socially distance from others.

In the meantime, we are not waiting, and we are scheduling events in 2021. Bass Pro Shops had a safe and successful Easter season with a number of families coming from all over to see the Easter Bunny. With spring finally here, we are also scheduling car shows. Visit the 315 Car Meet on May 15 and the Poor Boys Spring Into Summer Super Cruise on June 13, both being held in the front parking lot of the mall. On June 5, the 607 Import Cars Group will be holding a show both inside and outside of the mall. More details will be posted on our website, fingerlakesmall.com, as they become available.