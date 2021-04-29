Fingerlakes Mall: As clinics continue, events calendar fills up

We’ll always remember 2020 as the year that transformed our lives, driven by lockdowns and fear. However, as businesses start to emerge from the pandemic, the overriding question on the minds of all small and mid-sized businesses this year is what do we need to do to emerge from the chaos caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Many people are getting vaccinated and infection rates are dropping. However, we must still follow the New York state guidelines, so please remember that masks are still required upon entry into Fingerlakes Mall, and customers are asked to socially distance from others.
In the meantime, we are not waiting, and we are scheduling events in 2021. Bass Pro Shops had a safe and successful Easter season with a number of families coming from all over to see the Easter Bunny. With spring finally here, we are also scheduling car shows. Visit the 315 Car Meet on May 15 and the Poor Boys Spring Into Summer Super Cruise on June 13, both being held in the front parking lot of the mall. On June 5, the 607 Import Cars Group will be holding a show both inside and outside of the mall. More details will be posted on our website, fingerlakesmall.com, as they become available.
We also have a number of American Red Cross blood drives scheduled to help with the severe blood shortage in our area. We encourage all those who can to donate. Visit redcrossblood.org for more information or to schedule an appointment to make a donation. On May 1, the Farmers Depot will hold a Make-N-Take event, which gives children the opportunity to make some handmade crafts for someone special. Preregistration is needed and can be done outside the Farmers Depot store. The cost is $1 per craft and is paid the day of the event. The Auburn Rox group will also be there and will have a special rock hunt that will give kids the opportunity to win a prize!
The Syracuse Stamp and Scrapbooking Show is also returning this year on July 30 and 31. Visit toomuchfunpromotions.com for more details on the vendors and opportunities available at the show. On July 3 and 31, the Peach Truck will be in our parking lot for those who want to place a preorder for their Georgia peaches. Visit thepeachtruck.com to place an order.
We are also looking forward to the return of the Zerbini Family Circus, coming to the mall’s rear parking lot on June 18 and 19. Visit zerbinifamilycircus.com for more information, or to preorder tickets. On June 26 and 27, the annual Book Faire sale will be returning as well. This sale will take place in the Conference Center, and we will post more details as they become available.
The Fingerlakes Mall Event Center is now the home base for the Cayuga County Health Department's vaccination and testing clinics. These clinics are being run very efficiently and participants are happy with the process. As a reminder, all appointments must be made through the department, and those who are scheduled for the clinics should enter through the outside entrance of the Event Center located at the back of the mall. You can find more information and links to the clinics on our website at fingerlakesmall.com/covid-testing-vaccine-clinics.
Visit Al Dente’s Pizza, Pasta & More for great food. You can eat in our spacious and clean food court or take food to go. With a variety of chef-quality food available such as pizza and wings to freshly made pasta dishes, there is something to suit everyone’s taste buds. Afterward, visit Track Cinema for a great movie. It has all the latest movies showing in addition to its weekly and family-friendly $1 movie. So stop in and support the family-owned and operated Track Cinema. For a fun time with the children, visit the Fingerlakes Mall Fun Zone Arcade located next to Track Cinema, and visit the children’s rides located in the Savannah Bank wing.
We continue to offer the opportunity to vendors and nonprofits to come to the mall to sell their items and/or promote their organizations. We have had continued success with these sales. If you are interested in registering or would like more information, please call me at (315) 255-1188 or email marketing@fingerlakesmall.com. We also have opportunities for entrepreneurs to start a new business, or for other businesses to expand. Please call the mall office for more information.
Please visit our website at fingerlakesmall.com. There, you can find information about our events, sales flyers, store hours, contact information and more. Contact me at (315) 255-1188 or marketing@fingerlakesmall.com with any questions or concerns.
Renay Kelley is director of marketing for Fingerlakes Mall in Aurelius. For more information, visit fingerlakesmall.com or call (315) 255-1188.