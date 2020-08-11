Fingerlakes Mall Halloween store reopens for season

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Spirit Halloween will open this week for its 12th season at Fingerlakes Mall.

The seasonal store, which offers Halloween costumes, home decor, party supplies, animatronics and more, will open Friday, Aug. 14. It's located in the mall's Event Center, in the same wing as The Great Outdoors RV Superstore. The store also includes interactive displays for customers.

The store will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays. It is one of 1,400 locations of Spirit Halloween opening for the season.

The mall reopened in July after being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Customers are asked to wear masks and maintain social distancing, and hand sanitizer stations are available.

For more information, visit spirithalloween.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0