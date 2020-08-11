You have permission to edit this article.
Fingerlakes Mall Halloween store reopens for season
BUSINESS

Fingerlakes Mall Halloween store reopens for season

Fingerlakes Mall regular

Fingerlakes Mall in Aurelius.

 The Citizen file

Spirit Halloween will open this week for its 12th season at Fingerlakes Mall.

The seasonal store, which offers Halloween costumes, home decor, party supplies, animatronics and more, will open Friday, Aug. 14. It's located in the mall's Event Center, in the same wing as The Great Outdoors RV Superstore. The store also includes interactive displays for customers. 

The store will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays. It is one of 1,400 locations of Spirit Halloween opening for the season.

The mall reopened in July after being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Customers are asked to wear masks and maintain social distancing, and hand sanitizer stations are available.

For more information, visit spirithalloween.com.

