Fingerlakes Mall: New businesses, events and more in 2021

Well, 2020 is over and 2021 is finally here. We faced many challenges in 2020, but we are moving forward into 2021 with high hopes for a better year. We would like to thank all of our essential workers for their continued efforts to keep our community safe. We also appreciate those who are the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. This is a step in the right direction toward putting an end to this pandemic. In the meantime, the safety of our shoppers, tenants and employees is our priority. We are regularly disinfecting all surfaces, including the restrooms and dining areas. We also want to remind everyone that masks are required at all times in the mall, unless seated in the food court to eat.

We would like to welcome our new tenant, B. Davis Photography and Big D’s Auctions. They are owned and operated by Damian and Bernadette Davis. They are located in the Great Outdoors wing of the mall, across from Teddy Mountain. B. Davis Photography offers a variety of family photo packages with amazing backdrops. Visit her page on Facebook at facebook.com/BernieDavisPhotography to see some of her work, or to book an appointment. Big D’s Auctions offers a large assortment of new and used items. He has an auction coming up on Jan. 8, and to see some of the items available, visit his Facebook page at facebook.com/BigDsAuctions.