Fingerlakes Mall: New businesses, events and more in 2021

Well, 2020 is over and 2021 is finally here. We faced many challenges in 2020, but we are moving forward into 2021 with high hopes for a better year. We would like to thank all of our essential workers for their continued efforts to keep our community safe. We also appreciate those who are the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. This is a step in the right direction toward putting an end to this pandemic. In the meantime, the safety of our shoppers, tenants and employees is our priority. We are regularly disinfecting all surfaces, including the restrooms and dining areas. We also want to remind everyone that masks are required at all times in the mall, unless seated in the food court to eat.
We would like to welcome our new tenant, B. Davis Photography and Big D’s Auctions. They are owned and operated by Damian and Bernadette Davis. They are located in the Great Outdoors wing of the mall, across from Teddy Mountain. B. Davis Photography offers a variety of family photo packages with amazing backdrops. Visit her page on Facebook at facebook.com/BernieDavisPhotography to see some of her work, or to book an appointment. Big D’s Auctions offers a large assortment of new and used items. He has an auction coming up on Jan. 8, and to see some of the items available, visit his Facebook page at facebook.com/BigDsAuctions.
Al Dente’s Pizza, Pasta & More opened last month in the Food Court, and they are doing great. With a large selection of chef-quality pasta dishes, pizza, appetizers and more, you will find something to suit everyone’s appetite. Owner Matt Balamont has over 25 years of experience as a chef, and has helped to open numerous Italian restaurants in Syracuse. He also has experience teaching his culinary skills to others. So make Al Dente’s a destination for lunch or dinner and enjoy your meal in a spacious, clean environment. Catering is also available for any type of event. Call Matt at (315) 916-2101 for more information, or to place an order.
After a great meal at Al Dente’s, visit Track Cinema for a great movie. Despite Regal Cinema and other theaters being closed, Track Cinema is open and offering great deals. Every week they also offer a different family-friendly $1 movie. So, stop in and support the family-owned and operated Track Cinema.
While our country is moving forward with the new COVID-19 vaccine, we are still in a state of uncertainty. However, we are not giving up. We are moving forward and tentatively scheduling events in 2021. On Jan. 29, the American Red Cross will be having a blood drive in our Community Room from 2 to 6 p.m. There is a severe blood shortage so we encourage all those who can to donate. Visit redcrossblood.org for more information, or to schedule an appointment to make a donation.
In February, the Cayuga Lake Rabbit & Cavy show is returning. Stop in and view a large variety of rabbits and cavies of all breeds and sizes, and don’t miss their costume contest as well. In March, we have Speed World returning with multiple cars, vendors and more for all those race car enthusiasts. The Cat Fancier’s Association Cat Show will be here in March as well, with numerous show-stopping cats displaying their beauty and talents for everyone. May brings the return of the Syracuse Stamp & Scrapbooking Show. They offer a number of activities, displays and vendors from all over for crafters. Life Line Screenings will be here May 11 in the Community Room. They offer a number of non-invasive medical screenings for things such as plaque buildup, irregular heart rhythm, abdominal aortic aneurysm, peripheral artery disease and abnormal bone density. These screenings could help you find medical issues you weren’t aware of, and could even save a life. Visit lifelinescreening.com/community circle for more information, or to sign up.
We have been offering vendors and nonprofits the opportunity to set up in the mall every weekend to sell their items, or promote their organizations. These have been highly successful, and we have decided to continue these events. If you are interested in registering for a weekend, or would like more information, please contact me at (315) 255-1188 or marketing@fingerlakesmall.com.
Please visit our website at fingerlakesmall.com. There, you can find flyers for our events, sales flyers, store hours, contact information and more. Contact me at (315) 255-1188 or marketing@fingerlakesmall.com with any questions or concerns. Again, we wish everyone a healthy and prosperous new year.
Renay Kelley is director of marketing for Fingerlakes Mall in Aurelius. For more information, visit fingerlakesmall.com or call (315) 255-1188.