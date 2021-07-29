Fingerlakes Mall: New tenants move in as events keep coming

There is a lot going on at the Fingerlakes Mall!
First, we want to welcome a couple new tenants. The Auburn Hunger Task Force has joined us. Beginning July 28, they will be using one of our food court kitchens to prepare meals to distribute in our community. While they are not currently serving meals to the public at the mall, they will be holding occasional fundraisers where they will be open to the public, and all proceeds go back into the Auburn Hunger Task Force so they can continue to help those in need in our community.
We also want to welcome Rosalie’s Hidden Treasures, who plans to open sometime in August in the Great Outdoors wing of the mall, across from Teddy Mountain. They will offer a variety of items, including crafts and decorative items. Spirit Halloween is now moving back into the Fingerlakes Mall, with an anticipated opening date of Aug. 8. We will post more information about our new tenants as it becomes available. Visit our website at fingerlakesmall.com or our Facebook page at facebook.com/fingerlakesmallfanpage for more information.
We are now starting to book many events. The Syracuse Stamp and Scrapbook Show is returning on July 30 and 31. It will be held in the former J.C. Penney space, and will offer a variety of vendors with items for all your crafting needs. You can pre-purchase tickets online at toomuchfunpromotions.com. From noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 18, we will be holding our second Fingerlakes Mall Car Cruise-In. This event is completely free, and we welcome anyone who wants to join us and show off their classic or modern car or even motorcycles. On Sept. 25, we will be holding our Family Fun Day and we will have the bounce house for children as well. Purple Lancers Bingo has returned every Thursday evening, and the current jackpot is over $16,000! They ask that unvaccinated individuals wear masks for their own safety, but anyone 18 and older is welcome to attend. Doors open at 5 p.m. and bingo starts promptly at 7 p.m.
Friends Helping Friends will be holding a couple of events for the community as well. Its annual School Supply Giveaway will be taking place Aug. 21. This year, they are asking for all participants to preregister by 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, so they can be sure they have enough bags and supplies for everyone. This is open to all Cayuga County students in kindergarten through 12th grade who are not receiving help from other distributions. Looking ahead, Friends Helping Friends are also planning their Trunk-or-Treat event to take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, in the side parking lot of the mall. They ask for a donation of $1 per child, or a nonperishable food item or hygiene product. The proceeds will all go to the Holiday Helper Project in December that gives low-income families help for Christmas. Visit their Facebook page at facebook.com/fhfofcayugacountyincpublicpage for more information on these events.
If you are looking for a place to hold your event, no matter the type or size, we have many options available. The former J.C. Penney space is now available for rent for larger events, along with our Conference Center and Event Center. We have our Community Room and Business Center available for smaller events and meetings. Call our mall office at (315) 255-1188 for more information about availability and pricing.
The family-owned and operated Track Cinema has extended their hours for the summer. Matinee shows begin at 1:30 p.m. daily, and they offer late movies on Friday and Saturday evenings. From 1 to 8 p.m. daily, they now offer a larger variety of food, including hot dogs, mac-'n'-cheese bites, mozzarella sticks, toasted ravioli and more! Visit the Fingerlakes Mall Fun Zone before or after the movie for some arcade fun. Now, you can even earn prizes for playing. Visit Wednesdays and games are half price!
We continue to offer the opportunity to vendors and nonprofits to come to the mall to sell their items and/or promote their organizations. We have had continued success with these sales. If you are interested in registering or would like more information, please call me at (315) 255-1188 or email marketing@fingerlakesmall.com. We also have opportunities for entrepreneurs to start a new business, or for other businesses to expand. Please call the mall office for more information.
