Fingerlakes Mall: New tenants move in as events keep coming

There is a lot going on at the Fingerlakes Mall!

First, we want to welcome a couple new tenants. The Auburn Hunger Task Force has joined us. Beginning July 28, they will be using one of our food court kitchens to prepare meals to distribute in our community. While they are not currently serving meals to the public at the mall, they will be holding occasional fundraisers where they will be open to the public, and all proceeds go back into the Auburn Hunger Task Force so they can continue to help those in need in our community.

We also want to welcome Rosalie’s Hidden Treasures, who plans to open sometime in August in the Great Outdoors wing of the mall, across from Teddy Mountain. They will offer a variety of items, including crafts and decorative items. Spirit Halloween is now moving back into the Fingerlakes Mall, with an anticipated opening date of Aug. 8. We will post more information about our new tenants as it becomes available. Visit our website at fingerlakesmall.com or our Facebook page at facebook.com/fingerlakesmallfanpage for more information.