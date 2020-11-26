Fingerlakes Mall: Santa visits, vendors and more this holiday season

To put it mildly, 2020 has been a challenging year. We all have endured unprecedented disruptions in our lives, including the cancellation of many regional holiday traditions such as the Holiday Parade, Dickens Christmas in Skaneateles and the "It’s A Wonderful Life" Festival, just to name a few.
But don’t let it be all doom and gloom this holiday season. A recent survey by Siena College concluded that 68% of New Yorkers say that the holidays will be different, but they cannot be ruined by the coronavirus. The spirit of the season will triumph over this pandemic. Over two-thirds just won’t let the virus be the Grinch that steals the holiday season this year.
As we move forward with the holidays, we all have to be smarter and do things differently. Santa and Bass Pro Shops’ Winter Wonderland is open for everyone through Dec. 24, with guidelines in place for everyone’s safety. Reservations are strongly encouraged and can be done at basspro.com/santa. Temperature screenings and masks are required, but you may remove your mask for the photo. An acrylic magic Santa Shield will be in place between Santa and families, and all surfaces are cleaned and sanitized between each visit. We have decorated for the holiday season and you can still take photos in Santa’s sleigh located in Center Court. The sleigh is open from 3 to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 1 to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, and during these times the sleigh will be disinfected routinely.
The health and safety of our shoppers, tenants, employees and everyone in the community is our No. 1 priority. As a reminder, we require all customers to wear masks at all times, unless seated to eat. We regularly clean and disinfect areas such as restrooms, door handles, seating areas, tables and dining areas.
Support Local Journalism
Al Dente’s Pizza, Pasta & More has recently opened in the food court. Owned and operated by experienced chef Matt Balamont, it is a family destination for lunch and dinner. In addition to pizza, you can get salads and appetizers, hot and cold subs, and a variety of pasta dishes. It also offers catering for any event as well. The menu is available on our website, fingerlakesmall.com. Bring the family and enjoy a great meal in a safe and spacious environment.
We have also welcomed other new tenants this year. Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a charity that builds beds from scratch and donates them, along with bedding, to needy children in the area. Opening soon is B. Davis Photography. We also have Frugal Flippers, who operate an online market through Amazon, and Magic Circle Entertainment, which has created its own recording studio. We will post information on these new businesses on our website as it becomes available.
Many vendor and craft events have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Fingerlakes Mall wants to help. Every weekend through the end of December we are offering vendors and crafters space in the common areas. This is also a chance for nonprofit organizations to do fundraising, look for volunteers and promote yourselves. Visit fingerlakesmall.com to see which vendors are coming each weekend. This is a great opportunity for everyone to find the perfect gifts for friends and family. If you would like to register or get more information about any of our vendor events, please contact me at (315) 255-1188 or marketing@fingerlakesmall.com.
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Broom is returning for another Christmas performance from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5. Join us as they dance to some classic Christmas songs in addition to some of their own classics. They have been a source of entertainment in Fingerlakes Mall since their first performance here in 2019, and we look forward to their return.
Please visit our website at fingerlakesmall.com. There you can find flyers for our events, sales flyers, store hours, contact information and more. Contact me at (315) 255-1188 or marketing@fingerlakesmall.com with any questions or concerns.
We want to thank all first responders and everyone in our community for their continued efforts to prevent the spread of the virus. This is a time to be thankful, and we want to wish everyone’s family and friends a very happy and safe Thanksgiving.
Renay Kelley is director of marketing for Fingerlakes Mall in Aurelius. For more information, visit fingerlakesmall.com or call (315) 255-1188.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.