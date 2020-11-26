Fingerlakes Mall: Santa visits, vendors and more this holiday season

The health and safety of our shoppers, tenants, employees and everyone in the community is our No. 1 priority. As a reminder, we require all customers to wear masks at all times, unless seated to eat. We regularly clean and disinfect areas such as restrooms, door handles, seating areas, tables and dining areas.

Al Dente’s Pizza, Pasta & More has recently opened in the food court. Owned and operated by experienced chef Matt Balamont, it is a family destination for lunch and dinner. In addition to pizza, you can get salads and appetizers, hot and cold subs, and a variety of pasta dishes. It also offers catering for any event as well. The menu is available on our website, fingerlakesmall.com. Bring the family and enjoy a great meal in a safe and spacious environment.

We have also welcomed other new tenants this year. Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a charity that builds beds from scratch and donates them, along with bedding, to needy children in the area. Opening soon is B. Davis Photography. We also have Frugal Flippers, who operate an online market through Amazon, and Magic Circle Entertainment, which has created its own recording studio. We will post information on these new businesses on our website as it becomes available.