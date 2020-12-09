First National Bank of Groton given top rating

The First National Bank of Groton, with a branch at 41 S. Main St., Moravia, has once again been awarded a 5-Star rating by Bauer Financial for financial strength and stability.

According to a news release from the bank, the rating "indicates this bank excels in areas of capital adequacy, profitability, asset quality and much more. Earning and maintaining this top rating for 125 consecutive quarters, means that The First National Bank of Groton did not just make it through the Great Recession and is not just holding on now during this pandemic, but has triumphed over everything that has been thrown its way for decades."

Bauer Financial said the The “Best of Bauer Bank” designation is reserved for banks that have earned Bauer’s highest rating (5-Stars) consistently for at least 25 consecutive years. “That’s impressive in the best of times,” Bauer Financial President Karen Dorway said in a statement. “But I can’t overstate the strength and prudence that The First National Bank of Groton has exhibited over the past decades that got it to this point. And as we begin 2021, we have every reason to believe that The First National Bank of Groton will continue to thrive.”

The First National Bank of Groton was established in 1865. To learn more, visit grotonbank.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0